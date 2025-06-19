Bengaluru 24-Hour Water Supply Shutdown on June 19 for Pipeline Upgrade

Bengaluru will have no water supply for 24 hours. The water cut starts at 6 AM on June 19 and ends at 6 AM on June 20.

This is because of work on the Cauvery water supply system. The BWSSB (Bangalore Water Supply and Sewerage Board) announced this.

Why is water supply stopping?

There are two main reasons:

A new big pipe (3000 mm wide) is being added to the water system. This is happening at the T.K. Halli pumping station. It will help improve water supply in the future. KPTCL (Karnataka Power Transmission Corporation Ltd) will do power maintenance. Because of this, BWSSB has to stop water pumping.

Which areas will be affected?

These parts of Bengaluru will be affected:

Bommanahalli

Yeshwanthpur

Mahadevapura

Bengaluru South

Yelahanka

Dasarahalli

Byatarayanapura

Rajarajeshwari Nagar

Kengeri

People in these places may have no water or very low pressure.

What is the Cauvery Stage V project?