Bengaluru 24-Hour Water Supply Shutdown on June 19 for Pipeline Upgrade
Highlights
Bengaluru will face a 24-hour water cut from June 19, 6 AM to June 20, 6 AM due to Cauvery pipeline work and power maintenance. Major areas under Cauvery Stages I to V will be affected.
Bengaluru will have no water supply for 24 hours. The water cut starts at 6 AM on June 19 and ends at 6 AM on June 20.
This is because of work on the Cauvery water supply system. The BWSSB (Bangalore Water Supply and Sewerage Board) announced this.
Why is water supply stopping?
There are two main reasons:
- A new big pipe (3000 mm wide) is being added to the water system. This is happening at the T.K. Halli pumping station. It will help improve water supply in the future.
- KPTCL (Karnataka Power Transmission Corporation Ltd) will do power maintenance. Because of this, BWSSB has to stop water pumping.
Which areas will be affected?
These parts of Bengaluru will be affected:
- Bommanahalli
- Yeshwanthpur
- Mahadevapura
- Bengaluru South
- Yelahanka
- Dasarahalli
- Byatarayanapura
- Rajarajeshwari Nagar
- Kengeri
People in these places may have no water or very low pressure.
What is the Cauvery Stage V project?
- This is a big water project by BWSSB.
- It will add 775 million litres of water per day to the city.
- The total water supply will grow from 1,450 MLD to 2,225 MLD.
- Over 50 lakh people will benefit.
- This will help areas that depend on water tankers or have low groundwater.
