Ranya Rao's Gold Smuggling Case: Investigation Launched into Actress Misuse of VIP Airport Privileges

The Karnataka government has started an investigation into actress Ranya Rao's alleged misuse of VIP airport privileges. She was arrested in a gold smuggling case. Rao was accused of using her stepfather's position as a senior IPS officer to bypass security checks and smuggle gold worth Rs 12 crore from Dubai to Bengaluru.

Ranya Rao reportedly used her stepfather’s name and position as Managing Director of the Karnataka State Police Housing Corporation to access restricted areas at the airport. The state government has launched an inquiry into how she was granted these privileges and whether her stepfather was involved.

The investigation, led by Gaurav Gupta, IAS, is expected to conclude within a week. Meanwhile, the case has sparked a political debate, with the BJP accusing the Congress of shielding Rao, while the Congress claims the BJP allocated land to a company connected to her during their time in power.

BJP Karnataka President BY Vijayendra criticized the state government on social media, suggesting that the gold smuggling scandal was part of a series of government misdeeds. He argued that such a large-scale operation couldn't have happened without political support.

State Home Minister G Parameshwara responded by saying that the investigation was ongoing and no conclusions could be drawn until it was completed. Karnataka Minister MB Patil also pointed out that the BJP had previously allotted land to a company tied to Rao.