Woman Strangled in Bengaluru Home, Gold and Cash Stolen During Daytime Robbery
A 40-year-old woman named Latha was found strangled in her rented house in Bengaluru’s Cottonpet area. Thieves stole gold jewelry and Rs 2 lakh cash. Police suspect the crime was planned and are investigating.
A sad and shocking crime happened on Monday morning in Bengaluru’s Cottonpet area. A 40-year-old woman named Latha was found dead in her rented house. She was strangled around 11 AM when she was home alone.
The police say the criminals killed Latha and took her gold jewelry, about 150 grams, and Rs 2 lakh in cash. Police think someone who knew the family planned the robbery.
Latha’s husband, Prakash, sells cloth in Bengaluru. The family moved to Cottonpet from Bidar about a year ago. They were preparing for their daughter’s wedding and kept a lot of cash and jewelry at home for the event.
When the crime took place, Prakash was working at his shop. Their daughter was at work, and son was at school. When Prakash came home for lunch, he was shocked to find his wife dead and the money and jewelry missing.
The police are checking security camera videos and talking to people who know the family to find the criminals.
The police are also looking into whether the robbery was planned because the family had money saved for the wedding.