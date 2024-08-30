Bharat Electricity, POWERGEN India & Indian Utility Week Join Forces for the Largest Energy Convergence Event of 2024

Bharat Electricity, in partnership with POWERGEN India & Indian Utility Week, is hosting a transformative three-day event from September 4th to 6th, 2024, at Yashobhoomi, IICC, Dwarka, New Delhi. This summit and exhibition organized by iTen Media and The Energy & Climate Initiatives Society (ENCIS) aims to shape the future of India’s energy landscape by bringing together visionary policymakers, thought leaders, global experts, and key industry stakeholders from across the energy sector. These participants will discuss, innovate, and collaborate on the future of energy in India and beyond. With over 200 organizations and 120 eminent speakers, the three-day event will host over 500 industry delegates and 8,000 trade professionals to explore strategies for sustainable, accessible, and affordable energy for all.

The inaugural day, scheduled for September 4th, will commence with an opening ceremony centered on "Opportunities in Amrit Kaal Through Energy Transition". Shri Manohar Lal Khattar, Honorable Union Minister of Power and Minister for Housing and Urban Affairs, Government of India has been invited to grace the event as the Chief Guest. Additionally, Shri Piyush Goyal, Honorable Minister of Commerce and Industry, Government of India and Shri Pralhad Venkatesh Joshi, Honorable Minister of New & Renewable Energy, Government of India, have been invited as the Guest of Honor. The proceedings of the day will begin with a theme address by Shri P.K. Pujari, IAS (Retd), Former Union Power Secretary & Former Chairman of the Central Electricity Regulatory Commission, who leads the Governing Council of POWERGEN India, and Indian Utility Week as its Honorary Chairman.

The event will feature two plenary sessions, with the Opening Plenary hosting senior IAS Officers and policymakers, like Shri Bhupinder Singh Bhalla, Secretary, Ministry of New & Renewable Energy, Shri Pankaj Jain, Secretary, Ministry of Petroleum and Natural Gas, Shri Pankaj Agarwal, Secretary, Ministry of Power, Shri R. P. Gupta, Chairman and Managing Director, Solar Energy Corporation of India Ltd, Shri Ghanshyam Prasad, Chairperson, Central Electricity Authority, and Smt. Mamta Verma, Principal Secretary - Industries and Mines Department, Government of Gujarat. The Leadership Plenary, titled "Charting the Energy Horizon," will bring together industry leaders like Shri Gurdeep Singh*, Chairman & Managing Director, NTPC Ltd, Shri R. K. Tyagi, Chairman & Managing Director, Power Grid Corporation of India Ltd, Shri S R Narasimhan, Chairman & Managing Director, Grid Controller of India, Shri Jai Prakash Shivahare, Managing Director, Gujarat Urja Vikas Nigam Ltd, Shri. S.B Khayalia, CEO, Adani Energy Solutions Ltd, Dr Praveer Sinha, CEO & Managing Director, Tata Power Company Ltd & Mr. Kazunari Fukui, Asia Decarbonisation Leader, GE Vernova. The event will also include discussions on Green Hydrogen Horizons, ending with a bilateral session on energy trade.

On September 5th, the summit will kick off with strategic discussions, beginning with the "Energy CEO Roundtable" and "Utility CEO Roundtable," followed by the CIO Roundtables. Leadership panels will then explore topics such as autonomous power generation, smart grid innovations, gas-powered generation, and smart metering infrastructure. The day will also feature networking sessions and bilateral trade discussions, offering opportunities for new partnerships and collaborations.

On September 6th, the final day of the event, leaders will focus on balancing India’s energy mix, the future of electricity markets, and emission control. The day will also feature insights on the future of power from some of India’s most prominent women leaders. Closing remarks will highlight India's commitment to sustainable growth and its impact on future global energy practices.

Sharing his thoughts on the upcoming event, Shri P.K. Pujari, Honorary Chairperson - Governing Council, POWERGEN India and Indian Utility Week 2024, said, "The Bharat Electricity with POWERGEN India & Indian Utility Week 2024 is a pivotal moment for India's energy sector, bringing together the brightest minds and most influential leaders to chart the course for our nation’s sustainable energy future. This summit is not just about discussions; it’s about action and innovation that will directly benefit the people of India by ensuring a cleaner, more reliable, and resilient power supply. With the full backing of our government and the participation of global experts, we are poised to accelerate our transition to a low-carbon economy and set new benchmarks in energy efficiency and infrastructure."

The summit will be instrumental in advancing sustainable energy access, contributing to more reliable and affordable power across India. Key outcomes will include strategies for accelerating India’s low-carbon transition, innovations in renewable energy, and the development of critical infrastructure such as EV charging networks. The Government of India, with active involvement from key ministries including Power, New and Renewable Energy, External Affairs, and Environment, strongly supports this initiative, underscoring the summit’s significance in shaping a sustainable energy future for the nation.