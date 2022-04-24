CM to lay stone for Bhogapuram Airport in 2 mths

Visakhapatnam: Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy will lay the foundation stone for the construction of the green-field international airport at Bhogapuram mandal of Vizianagaram district in a couple of months, the Minister of Industries, Infrastructure, Investment and Information Technology Gudivada Amarnath told Bizz Buzz.

He was speaking on the sidelines of the valedictory session of Bizz Buzz Business Conclave (BBBC) here on Saturday. After taking charge as the minister, he participated for the first time in this conference at the city where he was born and brought up. He was happy to share the update about Bhogapuram Airport.

"The State government has almost completed the land acquisition process for the green-field airport project. The acquisition of only a 60-acre land parcel is still pending and the government officials are in regular discussions with the land owners, who are demanding a much higher price than what is offered to the other owners earlier," he informed.

The much-awaited project of the North Andhra region is coming up in 2,631.63-acre land in Bhogapuram mandal. Out of that, only 60-acre land is yet to be acquired in the villages of Ravada, Ravivalasa, Savaravilli and Gudepuvalasa of Vizianagaram district. The young minister is optimistic about closing it shortly as the officials are in final negotiations with the land owners.