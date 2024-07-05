Live
Govt sets ball rolling for Tranche-II green hydrogen projects
New Delhi: The Ministry of New and Renewable Energy on Friday announced that the capacity of Tranche-II under the Strategic Interventions for Green Hydrogen Transition (SIGHT) Programme will be 450,000 TPA (tonnes per annum) of Green Hydrogen, with 40,000 TPA capacity reserved for biomass-based pathways (bucket-II) and the rest for technology agnostic pathways (bucket-I).
Solar Energy Corporation of India (SECI) is the implementing agency for this tranche as well. The Request for Selection (RfS) will be issued by SECI shortly.
The bidding will be based on the least average incentive quoted by the bidder. The minimum bid under bucket-I is 10,000 TPA while the maximum bid is 90,000 TPA. The minimum bid capacity in bucket-II is 500 TPA and the maximum capacity is 4000 TPA. A bidder can bid in any or both buckets. The maximum capacity which a single bidder can be allotted in this tranche is 90,000 TPA, the Ministry said.
The National Green Hydrogen Mission was launched on 4th January 2023, with an outlay of Rs 19,744 crores up to FY 2029-30.
It will contribute to India’s goal to become Aatmanirbhar (self-reliant) through clean energy and serve as an inspiration for the global clean energy transition.
The mission will lead to significant decarbonisation of the economy, reduced dependence on fossil fuel imports, and enable India to assume technology and market leadership in Green Hydrogen.