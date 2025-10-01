Live
India’s Power Grid Becomes the World’s Largest, But Challenges Persist
- Right-of-way issues and approval delays have slowed down power transmission
- Private investment and public awareness are key to expanding the transmission network
India has set an ambitious target of generating over 600 GW of renewable energy by 2032. While significant efforts are being made to boost power generation, expanding transmission lines to deliver electricity to remote areas is equally critical. Without transmission towers and lines, power supply simply cannot reach consumers. Despite government initiatives, only 8,830 circuit kilometers of transmission lines were added in 2024–25, the lowest addition in a decade.
According to energy experts, the transmission network carries electricity generated hundreds of kilometers away at very high voltage to end-users. The biggest bottleneck in expanding the grid is Right-of-Way (RoW), which involves land acquisition. Local resistance is common, often due to lack of awareness. Many still believe compensation is based on outdated rules. However, the RoW policy was amended in June 2024, with new guidelines released in March 2025 to ensure better compensation and greater transparency for landowners. Environmental clearance delays are another major hurdle.
Energy sector analyst Saddaf Alam notes that under the National Electricity Plan (Transmission), 2024, India aims to expand its transmission network to 6.48 lakh circuit kilometers, boost transformation capacity to 23.45 lakh MVA, and increase High Voltage Direct Current (HVDC) capacity to 66,750 MW by 2032. Achieving this requires faster approvals, greater public awareness, stronger state cooperation, and active participation through Public-Private Partnership (PPP) models. Private investment has already improved technology, speed, and cost-efficiency, and with renewable energy and digital solutions gaining prominence, the private sector’s role will be even more critical.
By early 2025, India’s transmission lines of 220 kV and above spanned 4.92 lakh circuit kilometers, while transformation capacity reached 1,269 GVA — making it one of the world’s largest synchronized power grids. The integrated grid can now handle power exchanges up to 118,740 MW. As a result, power shortages have fallen drastically: from 4.2% in 2014 to just 0.1% in 2025. India has also emerged as a net power exporter.
Transmission lines are not just urban necessities — they are the backbone of rural development. Under the Saubhagya scheme, millions of households were electrified thanks to robust transmission infrastructure. Villages in Andhra Pradesh received reliable supply, enabling smart classrooms in schools, modern equipment in health centers, and irrigation pumps in fields. For rural Andhra Pradesh, electricity remains a life-changing resource.