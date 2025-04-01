ISF to host 2 intl summits in USA from May 29

Hyderabad : The International Startup Foundation (ISF), a not-for-profit organisation, has invited delegates and young innovators to register for the two global events it is hosting in USA. The Junicorn Summit and Global AI Summit, is scheduled to take place from May 29 - 30, 2025, at Texas State University, San Marcos, USA.

ISF is founded by Dr J A Chowdary, a pioneer of India’s IT industry, to contribute to ecosystem building across key sectors like AI, fintech, healthcare, rural development, and entrepreneurship.

Both the Summits will bring together top AI leaders, CEOs, CXOs, young innovators, investors, and policymakers. During the event, keynote sessions, expert roundtables, expo and pitch sessions have been lined up.

After registering for free, the Delegates will get to engage in thought-provoking discussions on AI, entrepreneurship and global trends; network with industry pioneers, investors and innovation leaders; and explore market expansion and funding opportunities, at the Summit.

For the Junicorn Summit, young innovators in the age group of 8 – 18 years will get the opportunity to pitch their game-changing idea to a global audience, attend exclusive Texas State University workshops and campus tour, earn a certificate and get featured on ISF networks, alongwith getting to connect with AI and tech visionaries shaping the future, ISF mentioned.