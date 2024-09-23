MATTER to open its maiden Experience Hub in Ahmedabad soon

MATTER Group, a pioneering EV technology and energy storage firm committed to propelling India towards energy independence, proudly announces the opening of its first ever Experience Hub in the bustling city of Ahmedabad on 11th October 2024. MATTER Experience Hub will host a unique product, retail and care experiences crafted with the latest technology and design. This stands as a significant milestone in MATTER’s journey of revolutionizing the electric mobility landscape in India.

Strategically located in the heart of Ahmedabad, MATTER Experience Hub is more than just a retail space; it is a vibrant spatial design to provide an immersive experience for customers and biking enthusiasts alike. The Experience Hub’s architecture and layout are meticulously crafted to reflect MATTER's commitment to innovation and sustainability, offering visitors a unique opportunity to engage with the latest advancements in electric vehicle technology. The ethos is about delivering immersive experience helping to make a choice towards sustainable mobility.

The Experience Hub comes with carefully crafted elements that blend technology and lifestyle. It features, a Master AERA Display presenting India’s first geared electric motorbike in all its glory, a Tech Display for exploring advanced features, Interactive Feature demonstrations and window displays reflecting dynamism. It also houses zones for test rides, deliveries, charging, and a ‘Phygital’ experience, creating a seamless blend of physical and digital interaction.

Commenting on the occasion, Mr. Mohal Lalbhai, Founder and Group CEO MATTER said, “Our first Experience Hub in Ahmedabad marks the beginning of a significant chapter for MATTER. We are excited to create an experiential hub where customers can truly experience the future of motorbiking. With this launch, MATTER is set to leapfrog a transformative shift and mark a new milestone in the history of e-mobility, as we continue to lead India towards a cleaner and a sustainable future.”

MATTER aims to establish 100 Experience hubs through dealer partners across the country covering 40 cities in a span of 8 months. MATTER is collaborating with partners who share the company’s vision of driving change through innovation and technology.