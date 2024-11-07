Museum of Ideas opens

Hyderabad: The Abhay Prabhavana Museum, “Museum of Ideas”, dedicated to Jain philosophy and Indian heritage, was inaugurated on Wednesday in Pune. Established by Abhay Firodia, Chairman of the Amar Prerana Trust, the museum revwpresents a significant milestone in preserving and promoting India’s spiritual legacy.

This landmark event drew esteemed dignitaries, scholars, and leaders who gathered to celebrate the museum’s mission: to instill a deeper understanding of Jain values, their crucial impact on Indian value system, and its relevance in contemporary society.