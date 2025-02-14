Private investments surge to record $60 bn in 1,595 deals

Mumbai: India’s private investments’ deal activity scaled to new heights last year with $60 billion invested across 1,595 deals, according to a report on Thursday. Sustained growth stage investments momentum at $10 billion with record high volume, adding 150+ growth deals since 2023.

The share of growth-focused fundraising has increased to highest 5-year share of 29 per cent in overall fundraising, according to the joint report by the Indian Venture and Alternate Capital Association (IVCA) and Praxis Global Alliance.

According to the ‘India Growth Equity Report 2025,’ as exits from growth stage investments rise, much of it is driven public market exits, corresponding to 60 per cent of the overall exits value.

As the outlook for growth deals and fundraising is expected to rise in 2025, funds are increasingly focusing on value creation with increased participation with portfolio companies via operating teams and setting up continuation funds to realise maximum value.

Furthermore, investors expect robust growth deal activity and continued growth in consumer apps and platforms, SaaS/AI, ecommerce and listing platforms, and BFSI sectors in 2025, according to the report.

Rajat Tandon, President, IVCA said that India's economic resilience and sustained growth present a compelling case for increased participation from both domestic and global investors.

“From FMCG giants to manufacturing companies — access to patient, long-term capital is key to scaling operations and driving India’s industrial and economic transformation,” he mentioned.

According to Madhur Singhal, Managing Partner and CEO, Praxis Global Alliance, in 2025, strong deal activity and fundraising are expected to grow with sustained momentum for exits, further complementing India's evolving growth investment ecosystem.