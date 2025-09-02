Samsung launches new phone model

Hyderabad: Samsung, electronics brand, on Monday launched its most affordable Galaxy A series AI smartphone Galaxy A17 5G. At 7.5 mm, Galaxy A17 5G claimed to be the slimmest smartphone in its segment, weighs just 192 grams, making the device easy to hold and use. The model builds on the success of it predecessor - the Galaxy A16 5G – one of Samsung’s top-selling smartphones. This model takes forward the Galaxy A series legacy of bringing flagship innovations for a wider audience in India. It has a stylish and sleek design, reliable performance, and smart AI features at an affordable price. The new model comes with good AI features, display, camera, security features, calling experience and OS upgrades, making it one of Samsung’s top offerings for the festive season. “Galaxy A series is our most popular smartphone series due to its legacy of democratizing flagship innovations at affordable prices,” said Aditya Babbar, Vice President, MX Business, Samsung India.