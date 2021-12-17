We-Hub picks 26 women-led startups for 3rd cohort 

Hyderabad: We-Hub, State-led incubator to foster and promote women entrepreneurship selected 26 women-led urban tech startups for the third edition of its flagship incubation programme. The selected startups provide solutions across various sectors such as software as a service (SaaS), healthtech, consumertech, deeptech, edutech, fast-moving consumer goods (FMCG) and sustainability.

These startups will receive mentorship from leading industry experts on business growth metrics, such as revenue building, customer acquisition, sustainability, market expansion and product development roadmap, access to funds, cross border market connects and access to government. Close to 101 startups from across the country applied to participate in the programme.

Out of them, We-Hub evaluated that 90 per cent had growth potential. The startups were given orientation on the programme in detail and were further shortlisted through one-on-one interview sessions by leaders. The final list of startups for the cohort was selected based on the two-day pitching sessions to the jury partners including – Swissnex, IKP, Yashoda Hospitals, CCMB and SucSEED.

This nine-month incubation programme is designed with a targeted approach to provide entrepreneurs with a need-based intervention model to scale up. The previous cohort was successful with 24 startups graduated in July 2021. Most of the startups from the second cohort grew their revenue by 25 per cent, while We-Hub supported five startups to pivot their business model after the pandemic struck.

Deepthi Ravula, CEO of We-Hub, said: "Three years from its inception, We-Hub has reached a stage where every sector of startup incubated with us can be directed to a programme which specifically tackles their need along with our partners. Best outcomes are anticipated from the programmes like We-Trade, Launchpad and We-Corner launched by us in the previous year."

Jayesh Ranjan, Principal Secretary ITE&C Department, Telangana, said: "Year on year, it is heartening to see the varied sectors from which we are seeing Women Entrepreneurs innovate, startup and create enterprises. We look forward to many of these startups becoming a huge part of the innovation ecosystem to drive growth of startups in Telangana and across the country."