‘Akhanda 2: Tandavam’ new schedule kickstarts in RFC

The powerhouse duo of ‘God of Masses’ Nandamuri Balakrishna and blockbuster director Boyapati Srinu have joined hands for the fourth time for the highly anticipated Akhanda 2: Tandavam. Touted to be bigger in every aspect — story, scale, technical finesse, and production — the sequel promises to surpass the impact of its predecessor, Akhanda.

Produced on a massive scale by Ram Achanta and Gopichand Achanta under the prestigious 14 Reels Plus banner, the film is proudly presented by M. Tejaswini Nandamuri.

Recently, high-octane action sequences were filmed in grand locations across Georgia. A new shooting schedule is commenced at Ramoji Film City (RFC), with Balakrishna and the full team participating in the filming of several crucial scenes.

The teaser released on Balakrishna’s birthday created a nationwide sensation, garnering record-breaking views and receiving overwhelming applause.

Tollywood’s lucky charm Sreeleela plays the female lead, while dynamic actor Aadhi Pinisetty takes on an intense role. The film also boasts a top-tier technical team, including music director S. Thaman, cinematographer C. Ram Prasad, editor Tammiraju, and art director AS Prakash.

Akhanda 2: Tandavam is slated for a grand pan-India release on September 25, as a festive Dussehra treat.