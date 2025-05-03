Allu Arjun teams up with Lloyd Stevens for his next transformation

Stylish Star Allu Arjun is set to undergo another physical transformation for his upcoming film with director Atlee, and he’s roped in none other than renowned fitness trainer Lloyd Stevens to guide him. Stevens, a popular name in the Tollywood circuit, confirmed the collaboration via a post on X, expressing his excitement about working with the National Award-winning actor.

Lloyd Stevens is no stranger to transforming stars into screen-ready powerhouses. He previously worked with Jr. NTR for Aravinda Sametha Veera Raghava and the blockbuster RRR, where NTR’s physical transformation garnered immense praise. He also teamed up with Mahesh Babu for Guntur Kaaram, contributing significantly to the superstar's chiselled look.

Allu Arjun, who stunned audiences with his rugged avatar in Pushpa 2: The Rule, is set to showcase a completely new look in his next outing with Atlee. The actor is reportedly following a rigorous workout and diet plan under Stevens’ supervision to achieve a distinctive transformation for the high-octane project.

The upcoming film, to be helmed by Atlee and produced by Sun Pictures, is one of the most anticipated collaborations in South Indian cinema. With Lloyd Stevens joining the team, fans can expect Allu Arjun to sport yet another striking and memorable on-screen look.

As anticipation builds, this star-trainer duo is all set to redefine fitness goals in Tollywood once again.