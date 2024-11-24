Allu Arjun's Family Appearance on Unstoppable with NBK Breaks Viewership Records

Hyderabad: The fourth season of Unstoppable with NBK on aha has struck gold with its record-breaking episodes featuring Telugu superstar Allu Arjun. This time, the actor brought along his children, Allu Ayaan and Allu Arha, for a special family-centered episode that has captivated millions of viewers.

The second episode, which followed Allu Arjun’s solo appearance, offers a rare glimpse into his personal life and has become an instant hit. Fans were charmed by the star’s interactions with his children and his heartfelt revelations about his family and career.

The episode opened with a memorable moment as Allu Arha recited the iconic Telugu poem Atajani Kanche, impressing the host, Nandamuri Balakrishna (NBK), with her poise and linguistic skills. NBK, moved by her performance, remarked, “Children like her ensure Telugu thrives for generations to come.”

Adding to the show’s appeal, Ayaan and Arha joined their father in games and playful banter. Ayaan’s candid confession about his favorite actors—“Prabhas” and “Chiru Thatha” (Chiranjeevi)—and his admiration for director Boyapati Srinu delighted fans.

In a heartwarming moment, Allu Arjun reminisced about his relationship with Chiranjeevi, revealing his affectionate family nickname, “Chik Thatha,” and narrating a cherished childhood memory of a family vacation organized by the Megastar.

The episode also revealed behind-the-scenes anecdotes from Allu Arjun’s upcoming film, Pushpa 2. The actor shared his struggles with the intricate makeup process for a unique female disguise, calling it one of the most challenging aspects of his role.

This episode has resonated deeply with fans, blending Allu Arjun’s superstar charisma with his relatable, family-oriented side. With such a powerful response, Unstoppable with NBK Season 4 continues to redefine the success of Telugu talk shows.