Amitabh Bachchan Supports Son Abhishek in ‘Be Happy’ with Heartfelt Praise

Amitabh Bachchan has once again proven to be his son Abhishek Bachchan's biggest supporter. The veteran actor recently took to X (formerly Twitter) to share his view on Jr. Bachchan’s performance in his latest film, Be Happy.

Amitabh’s message reflected the immense pride and love he has for Abhishek’s talent and hard work. He took to X to write, “What an honour for you, Abhishek... Proud of you... and today saw Be Happy... such an extraordinary performance... love you.” His words further solidify the deep bond the father and son share, showcasing Amitabh’s ongoing support for his son’s career.

Be Happy is a dance drama and it features Abhishek Bachchan, Saiyami Kher, Shabana Azmi, Angad Bedi, and other prominent actors. Directed by Remo D’Souza, the film was released on March 14 and is available for streaming on Prime Video. It narrates the inspiring story of Dhara, played by Abhishek, who faces multiple challenges while striving to participate in the country’s biggest dance reality show.

Produced by Lizelle D’Souza and backed by Remo D’Souza Entertainment Pvt. Ltd., Be Happy explores themes of resilience, dreams, family, and the journey to rediscover happiness and purpose.