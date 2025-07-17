‘Anna Antene’ from ‘Kingdom’ is a celebration of brotherhood

After electrifying audiences with high-energy tracks, composer-singer Anirudh Ravichander returns with an emotional gem — #AnnaAntene, the second single from the upcoming film Kingdom. This soulful track is already resonating deeply with listeners, serving as a heartfelt tribute to the unbreakable bond of brotherhood.

Unlike typical chartbusters, #AnnaAntene is a song that encourages reflection. It celebrates the strength, emotion, and comfort found in sibling love — making it a standout number in today’s musical landscape. The visuals featuring Vijay Deverakonda and Satyadev are equally touching. Their onscreen camaraderie breathes authenticity into the track, elevating its emotional core.

Anirudh’s haunting vocals and stirring composition showcase yet another side of his versatility. With back-to-back musical blockbusters to his name, #AnnaAntene adds emotional depth to his already impressive repertoire. Lyricist Krishna Kanth delivers moving lines that perfectly complement the mood, making the song linger long after it ends.

Directed by Gowtam Tinnanuri, Kingdom continues to create waves with every new promotional release. The song reflects the filmmaker’s nuanced approach to storytelling — blending heartfelt emotion with cinematic grandeur.

The film’s visual brilliance is credited to acclaimed cinematographers Jomon T. John ISC and Girish Gangadharan ISC, while editing is handled by National Award-winner Navin Nooli.

Produced by Naga Vamsi and Sai Soujanya under Sithara Entertainments, Fortune Four Cinemas, and Srikara Studios, Kingdom is set for a grand release on July 31st. With #AnnaAntene, the film raises the emotional stakes, promising a cinematic experience packed with both heart and soul.