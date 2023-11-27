‘Atharva’connects to all sections of audience: Director Mahesh Reddy

Star Boy Siddhu Jonnalagadda has become a highly sought-after and successful star with “DJ Tillu.” The movie has earned a cult following for the character and himself, as well. Now, he is coming up with a sequel to the film, “Tillu Square.” Mallik Ram is directing the film and the very beautiful & talented Anupama Parameswaran is playing the female lead.

Already, her glamorous avatar in the first single released, "Ticket eh Lekunda", has become talk of the town. The second single will also have her and Tillu, SiddhuJonnalagadda, grooving to an energetic beat. The song, "Radhika" has a catchy and captivating beat. Ram Miriyala has composed and crooned the song, in this typical style. KasralaShyam has written the lyrics.

The groove of the song and usage of ever popular, "Radhika" name make this song, a must listen and easy to repeat as well. This song will definitely find place in Top 10 chartbusters of the year and many playlists. Suryadevara Naga Vamsi of Sithara Entertainments is producing the film. Fortune Four Cinemas is co-producing &Srikara Studios is presenting the film. Sai Prakash Ummadisingu is handling cinematography and NavinNooli is editing the film. “Tillu Square” is scheduled for 9th February, 2024 release worldwide.









