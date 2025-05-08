Bhool Chuk Maaf to release directly on Prime Video following security concerns

Bhool Chuk Maaf to release directly on Prime Video following security concernsMaddock Films and Amazon MGM Studios have announced that their upcoming family entertainer Bhool Chuk Maaf will now premiere directly on Prime Video on 16 May.

The move comes in light of recent events and increased security drills across the country. The filmmakers shared that, while they were excited to bring the film to theatres, the well-being and sentiment of the nation take priority.

“In these times, the spirit of the nation comes first,” read their official statement. “We’re bringing Bhool Chuk Maaf straight to your homes—only on Prime Video, worldwide.”

Originally planned for a theatrical release, the film is a light-hearted, feel-good story for all ages, and now aims to reach audiences everywhere with the same warmth, just in a different way. The message ended with a note of patriotism: “Jai Hind.”