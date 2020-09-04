We all know that Central Government has banned 'PUBG' game along with a few other Chinese applications in mobile in order to give a tit-for-tat reply to Chinese Government, who is trying to create hassles in the border. Well, speaking about PUBG, it had millions of followers in India. Thus our dear Bollywood hero Akshay Kumar has come up with another multi-player game 'FAU-G' in support of game addicts.

Akshay Kumar took to his Twitter page and announced this news to all his fans… Have a look!

Supporting PM @narendramodi's AtmaNirbhar movement, proud to present an action game,Fearless And United-Guards FAU-G. Besides entertainment, players will also learn about the sacrifices of our soldiers. 20% of the net revenue generated will be donated to @BharatKeVeer Trust #FAUG pic.twitter.com/Q1HLFB5hPt — Akshay Kumar (@akshaykumar) September 4, 2020



As PUBG is banned, this game will act as a replacement to it and it will available both on mobile and desktop. This multi-player game will also educate our citizens about the sacrifices of Indian soldiers. This will be Akshay's first gaming venture. It was all done with the call of Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi's 'AtmaNirbhar Application'.



Coming to Akshay Kumar's work front, he will be seen in a transgender character in 'Laxxmi Bomb' movie. This flick's shooting will resume post lockdown and it is directed by Raghava Lawrence. Being a remake of Tollywood's 'Kanchana' movie, it will show Akshay Kumar in a never seen avatar. Akshay will also be seen in 'Bell Bottom' movie which has Vaani Kapoor as the lead actress.

