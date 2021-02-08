Amitabh Bachchan Reminisces Shooting For ‘Deewar’ Movie As He Visited The Same Location After Many Years

It is all the fascinating magic of the shooting locations as they get involved in many movies but look different according to the plot. Off late, Bollywood's legendary actor Amitabh Bachchan also visited one such location where his 'Deewar (1975)' movie was shot. Now, he is back to the same location for the shooting of his next movie. On this occasion, Big B dropped a couple of collages on his Instagram and reminisced his movie 'Deewar' looking at the same shooting spot.

Big B is seen walking down the steps sporting in a black suit. He also added the then and now pics and showcased a glimpse of 'Deewar' movie rolling us back to 1975 and in the next pic, he added the present click tagging it as '2021 MAYDAY'. Reminiscing the 'Deewar' movie, he also wrote, "Deewar 1975 .. Mayday 2021 .. looking back in time .. the same corridor .. the same location .. so many film shoots here of several films of mine .. but today .. this came up".

This post garnered millions of views and Bollywood's glam doll RakulPreet Singh dropped a comment jotting down, "Sirrr" adding a heart emoji.

Amitabh Bachchan looked modish in the navy blue suit and added a black printed tie and a pocket square to his attire.

This is the exact location where 'Deewar (1975) movie was shot… Big B is seen looking at the building and reminiscing the old movie.

Another collage from the workspace… Big B also wrote, "Looking back on time .. see that arch in the stone building at the back .. in a shadow loop .. Police Officer Shashi Kapoor shoots his brother Vijay in DEEWAR at that spot in film .. today shooting the same place for MAYDAY .. 42 years later ..Deewar made in 1979 to today 2021 ..

Been a while !!".

With this post, Big B reminisced the plot of the movie when the Police Officer Shashi Kapoor shoots his brother Vijay (Amitabh) in DEEWAR movie. From 1979 to 2021!!!

Deewar movie was directed by Yash Chopra and produced by Gulshan Rai. This blockbuster movie was released on 24th January 1975 and clocked almost 45 years. It had Shashi Kapoor, Amitabh Bachchan, Nirupa Roy, Neetu Singh, Parveen Babi and Satyendra Kapoor in the prominent roles.