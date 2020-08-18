X
Pandit Jasraj Passes Away: Bollywood Celebs Pay Tribute To This Music Maestro

Pandit Jasraj
Pandit Jasraj 

Highlights

Pandit Jasraj Passes Away: Music maestro and legend vocalist Pandit Jasraj ji passed away a few hours ago due to cardiac arrest.

Pandit Jasraj Passes Away: Music maestro and legend vocalist Pandit Jasraj ji passed away a few hours ago due to cardiac arrest. He breathed his last at 5:15 EST in New Jersey and left all his fans teary-eyed. He was honoured with the second highest civilian award 'Padma Vibhushan' in 2000 for his great work in the field of music.

Ace singer Shreya Ghoshal and Bollywood firebrand Kangana Ranaut paid their tribute through social media and doled out that it is a great loss for the country and music industry with Jasraj ji's sudden demise.

Shreya Ghoshal


Bollywood's ace songstress Shreya Ghoshal pays tribute to Sangeet Martand 'Pandit Jasraj' ji and drops a couple of pics of this legend. Jasraj Ji is seen giving a speech on the stage along with Shreya. She also wrote, "His voice, his music had a divine power to make the audience connect with the supreme being. This is the end of an era. Sangeet Martand #PanditJasraj ji is no more and it's very hard to accept the loss of one of the greatest artists of this country. I have been very fortunate to have known him in this lifetime and had his blessings on me. May you rest in peace Pandit ji."

Kangana Ranaut

Through this tweet, Kangana pays tribute to Jasraj ji…

Kangana also drops the YouTube video of 'Hanuman Chalisa' which is sung by Jasraj ji and Shankar Mahadevan and doles out that, she listens to this Hanuman prayer whenever she feels low… She wrote, "In every challenging situation in life where I feel unsure and overwhelmed I listen to this, he may not know what his voice means to me but my dream of meeting him some day lies shattered today #PanditJasraj".

Even a few other Bollywood celebs also paid condolences through social media… Have a look!

Vishal Dadlani

Prasoon Joshi

Daler Mehndi

Madhur Bhandarkar

Randeep Hooda

RIP Jasraj ji… This great musician will always be remembered for his awesome songs…

