Dhanush calls it a dream come true to work with Nagarjuna in ‘Kuberaa’

Actor Dhanush is overjoyed to be sharing the screen with Tollywood legend Nagarjuna in the upcoming pan-India film Kuberaa. Speaking in a recent interview in Tamil Nadu, the Vaathi star opened up about how meaningful this collaboration is for him, especially as a long-time admirer of Nagarjuna’s work.

“Nagarjuna sir’s films are still celebrated by fans even today. I’ve always been a fan of his, and the Tamil film Ratchagan remains one of my all-time favourites,” Dhanush said, fondly recalling his admiration for the veteran actor.

Describing his experience on the sets of Kuberaa, Dhanush called it a proud and humbling moment to act alongside someone he has looked up to for years. “It was a proud moment for me. I learned so much just by observing him—his craft, his calm, and his discipline. He is a true inspiration. The lessons I’ve learned from this collaboration will stay with me throughout my career. I will certainly try to follow the path he has carved,” he shared.

With both Telugu and Tamil audiences buzzing with anticipation, Kuberaa promises to be a cinematic treat, uniting two powerhouse performers for the first time. The excitement around the film continues to build, and fans can’t wait to witness the dynamic duo of Nagarjuna and Dhanush light up the screen together.