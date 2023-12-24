Gemini- Sun Network to launch one of the most popular serials- Sravanthi from 9 PM onwards, this December 25

After the massive success of Jailer, SUN Network’s Gemini, Telugu land’s first general entertainment channel, is all set to bring back the nostalgic, much-celebrated stories of our land with fresh narratives for its viewers. Unveiling the first of many serial launches lined up till Sankranthi is, Sravanthi, commencing on 25th December, 9 PM onwards.



Sravanthi: —Bandhi ayina vivaha bandham…kadadhaka konasaagena!, produced by Mana Entertainments delves into the intricacies of love. Centered around Rishi, a rich business magnet and a guest lecturer, and Sravanthi, a shy daughter shielded from the world, the narrative shows a unique perspective on love. It also marks the return of the iconic character Mahesh [Played by Bharani Shankar]. Bharani left an indelible mark on the audience with his portrayal of the domineering husband in an earlier season of the show Sravanthi.

During its run-time, the earlier season of the sought-after serial, Sravanthi managed to leave an impact on its viewers.

In the upcoming drama series, ‘Mounika Ghanta’ has secured the lead role, captivating audiences with her talent and charisma. Adding to the excitement, she will share the screen with the well-known television star ‘Nikhil Maliyakkal’, promising a dynamic on-screen chemistry that's bound to elevate the show's appeal and anticipation.

Expressing his excitement, Nikhil Maliyakkal said: "It's a brilliant nostalgic feeling as I am shooting for 'Sravanthi. I grew up watching this show with my mother and although I am feeling nostalgic, I am thoroughly excited for the show since there are so many intriguing changes. You will see me in a never-seen before avatar. Rishi is quite different from all the characters I’ve played. I think the audiences will enjoy this transformation.

As the show comes back with the new season, fans are even more pleased to see Mounika and Nikhil as they impatiently await the start of the show.