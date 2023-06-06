Here is the concept design of 'Adipurush' pre- release event

Adipurush, an epic mythological drama starring star actor Prabhas and Kriti Sanon as the female lead, is set for a grand theatrical release worldwide on June 16, 2023. The movie is directed by Om Raut.

The makers have planned a mega pre-release event at the Sri Venkateswara University Stadium in Tirupathi tomorrow from 6 PM onwards, with Chinna Jeeyar Swamy garu attending as the chief guest.

Here is the concept look of how the pre- release event will be held. The design and planning is making fans stunned.

Saif Ali Khan plays the antagonist in the movie, which also features Devdatta Nage and Sunny Singh in crucial roles. Adipurush is a pan-Indian flick produced by T-Series in collaboration with Retrophiles, and it will be released in 3D and IMAX formats.







