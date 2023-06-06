Live
- India, Germany hold talks to enhance bilateral defence cooperation
- Communal tag to coastal areas HM determined to erase it
- The Administrative Staff College of India Launches 'Virtual Centre for Excellence in Public Procurement'
- Odisha Train tragedy: Odisha govt revises death toll to 288, including 39 from Odisha
- Adipurush Pre-Release live updates: Ayodhya recreated in Tirupati
- Watch The Viral Video Of HDFC Bank Manager Shouting On His Juniors
- HUL adopts Rajahmundry villages to make them pollution free
- Ministers KTR and Jagadish Reddy inaugurated TIF's Skill Development Center
- MANUU signs MoU with IIT Hyderabad
- Tesla recalls nearly 140 Model Y EVs over serious safety issue
Here is the concept design of 'Adipurush' pre- release event
Adipurush, an epic mythological drama starring star actor Prabhas and Kriti Sanon as the female lead, is set for a grand theatrical release worldwide on June 16, 2023.
Adipurush, an epic mythological drama starring star actor Prabhas and Kriti Sanon as the female lead, is set for a grand theatrical release worldwide on June 16, 2023. The movie is directed by Om Raut.
The makers have planned a mega pre-release event at the Sri Venkateswara University Stadium in Tirupathi tomorrow from 6 PM onwards, with Chinna Jeeyar Swamy garu attending as the chief guest.
Here is the concept look of how the pre- release event will be held. The design and planning is making fans stunned.
Saif Ali Khan plays the antagonist in the movie, which also features Devdatta Nage and Sunny Singh in crucial roles. Adipurush is a pan-Indian flick produced by T-Series in collaboration with Retrophiles, and it will be released in 3D and IMAX formats.