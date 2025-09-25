"I Have Many Answers But....", Diljit Dosanjh Breaks Silence on ‘Anti-National’ Row

Punjabi sensation Diljit Dosanjh has finally addressed the recent controversy surrounding his upcoming film 'Sardaar Ji 3', which features Pakistani actress Hania Aamir, and the backlash that followed in the wake of the Pahalgam terror attack in Jammu and Kashmir earlier this year.

During the inaugural show of his AURA tour in Malaysia, Dosanjh finally responded to the criticism, while taking a pointed dig at what he called the “double standards”.

He said, "Oh mere desh da Jhanda hain. When I shot for the film, matches were being played. After that, the tragic Pahalgam terror attack happened. At that time, and even now, we have always prayed that the terrorists should receive strict punishment. The difference is that my film was shot before the attack, and the match was played after the attack."

His words come in the wake of on-going Asia Cup 2025, referring the India-Pakistan Asia Cup match that took place twice up until now, nearly four months after the Pahalgam attack.

Earlier, amid the rising tensions, a section of the Indian film industry, including the Film Federation of India, even called for a boycott of both the film- 'Sardaar Ji 3' and Diljit Dosanjh for working with a talent from Pakistan.

On Being Called ‘Anti-National’: “We Are Farmers' Children”

In a more emotional segment of his speech, Dosanjh addressed accusations that he was “anti-national”; a label he called both hurtful and baseless. “Punjabis and especially the Sikh community, can never go against the country,” he said, earning loud cheers from the audience.“I have many answers, but I kept silent. Just because someone says something about you, doesn’t mean you take that poison inside you. I’ve learned to stay quiet. I have many things to say, but I won't. Not now.”

The singer-actor’s remarks were met with applause by thousands in attendance at his Kuala Lumpur concert, many of whom shared clips online that quickly went viral.

Diljit also took a moment to criticize the National media, and said, "The national media tried their best to portray me as anti-national, but Punjabis and the Sikh community could never go against the nation.”

What’s Next for Diljit?

Besides his Aura Tour, he recently concluded filming for 'Border 2'. Directed by Anurag Singh, 'Border 2' features a star-studded cast including Sunny Deol, Varun Dhawan, and Ahan Shetty. The film is set to release on January 23, 2026.