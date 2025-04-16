Live
Kiran Abbavaram's Dilruba Likely to Release on This OTT Platform, Check Streaming Date
Highlights
Kiran Abbavaram's romantic action film Dilruba, starring Ruksar Dhillon and Khyati Davison, was released on March 14 during the Holi festival.
Kiran Abbavaram’s new movie Dilruba, with Ruksar Dhillon and Khyati Davison as the heroines, was released on March 14 during the Holi festival. Directed by Vishwa Karun, it was a romantic action drama. However, despite high hopes, the film did not do well at the box office.
Now, Dilruba is making its way to OTT platforms. Reports suggest the movie will stream on two Telugu OTT platforms—Aha and ETV Win. The expected OTT release date is April 25, although an official announcement is still awaited.
Last year, Kiran Abbavaram scored a hit with the film ‘Ka’, raising hopes for Dilruba. Unfortunately, the film didn’t live up to the hype and turned out to be a commercial failure.
