Rana’s Spirit Media unveils intriguing trailer of rural drama ‘Kothapallilo Okappudu’

Rana Daggubati’s Spirit Media is set to deliver an offbeat rural drama with Kothapallilo Okappudu, directed by actor-turned-filmmaker Praveena Paruchuri. Known for her association with critically acclaimed films like C/O Kancharapalem and Uma Maheswara Ugra Roopasya, Praveena not only directs but also plays a pivotal role in this film, produced under her banner Paruchuri Vijaya Praveena Arts. The film is all set to hit theatres on July 18.

The trailer, unveiled recently, has generated strong buzz with its refreshing take on rural life infused with an unexpected twist. The story revolves around Rama Krishna, who runs a local record dance studio and is deeply in love with Savitri. When she asks to meet him at the haystack, what begins as a hopeful romantic moment quickly turns his life upside down, leading into a narrative laced with suspense and a hint of divine intervention.

Written by Gurukiran Bathula, the film weaves together elements of romance, rural life, and mystery with a unique narrative tone. Newcomers Manoj Chandra and Monika T headline the film, delivering honest performances that add freshness to the story. Ravindra Vijay also makes a notable impact in a supporting role.

Visually, the film is enriched by Petros Antoniadis’ cinematography, capturing the rustic charm of the village setting. The background score by Varun Unni complements the mood, while music by Mani Sharma adds melody to the drama.

Kothapallilo Okappudu stands out as a grounded yet intriguing village drama, promising an engaging theatrical experience.