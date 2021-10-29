Sandalwood Power Star Puneeth Rajkumar passes away from cardiac arrest

Puneeth Rajkumar, the popular Kannada actor, had a heart attack on Friday (October 29) and was taken to Vikram Hospital in Bengaluru. He was undergoing treatment in the Intensive Care Unit (ICU). According to the preliminary reports, the actor collapsed during his workout. A team of doctors continually observed him while administering the treatment. Puneeth was a 46-year-old man and industry heavyweights such as Gurudutt and Ravichandran flocked to the hospital to pay him a visit while he was admitted.



Meanwhile, security has been tightened up near Puneeth Rajkumar's house since his death, and there is strong bandobust around Vikram hospital.Puneeth, better known by his stage name Appu, is a Kannada actor, playback singer, television host, and producer. He was born on March 17, 1975. He is the youngest son of Kannada matinee idol Dr Rajkumar and Parvathamma. He has played the lead in 29 Kannada films, and he has acted in other films as a child. Puneeth was last seen in the critically acclaimed film Yuvarathnaa which was released in a number of languages.