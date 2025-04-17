Live
- 'You can't trigger goosebumps': Muller reflects on emotional Champions League exit
- HCL Jigsaw, India’s Biggest Problem-Solving Assessment Platform, begins registrations for 6th edition
- Pin Up Aviator Review for Indian Players in 2025: Gameplay, Features and Tips
- CAA-like situation being created over Waqf Act, claims Bihar Dy CM
- Karnataka: Pradhan Mantri Mudra Yojana empowers Tumakuru entrepreneurs, transforms lives
- CMF Phone 2 Pro to Feature Dimensity 7300 Pro; Standard CMF Phone 2 Also Tipped to Launch
- IPL 2025: MI vs SRH – Head-to-Head and Performance Preview Before the Big Match
- Tata Motors Sets New Record with Highest Patent Filings in FY25
- Raghava Unveils ‘Cinq’, a Luxury High-Rise Project in Hyderabad’s Financial District
- Promoting physical activity for a healthier tomorrow
Sathyaraj Promotes ‘Tribanadhari Barbarik’ Passionately
Although Sathyaraj has long been a celebrated name in South Indian cinema, his portrayal of Kattappa in Baahubali catapulted him to nationwide fame,...
Although Sathyaraj has long been a celebrated name in South Indian cinema, his portrayal of Kattappa in Baahubali catapulted him to nationwide fame, earning him fans across the country. Known for his versatility and powerful screen presence, Sathyaraj has been keeping exceptionally busy, juggling multiple projects in various languages. Among his upcoming ventures, the big-budget film 'Tribanadhari Barbarik' stands out as one of the most eagerly awaited, thanks not only to Sathyaraj's involvement but also to the overwhelming response to the film’s promotional content—be it teasers, songs, or glimpses.
The soulful and melodic 'Anaga Anaga Kathala' has taken the internet by storm. The track has topped music charts and become a hot favourite for social media reels, striking a chord with audiences of all ages. What makes the song even more special is the tender portrayal of the bond between Sathyaraj’s character and his on-screen granddaughter, which has touched many hearts and added emotional depth to the film’s narrative.
Showing his genuine passion for the project, Sathyaraj has been actively involved in the film’s promotions. In a delightful and surprising move, he joined several young content creators on Instagram to recreate moments from 'Anaga Anaga Kathala', perfectly capturing its warmth and sentiment. At his age, Sathyaraj’s enthusiasm, professionalism, and openness to embrace new platforms is nothing short of inspirational.
Produced by Vijaypal Reddy Adidhala, presented by star director Maruthi, and directed by Mohan Srivatsa, the film is in the post-production phase. The movie is being made under the Vanara Celluloid banner. Satyam Rajesh, Vasishta N. Simha, Sanchi Rai, Udaya Bhanu, and Kranthi Kiran form the ensemble cast. The makers will announce the film’s release date soon.