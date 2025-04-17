Sathyaraj Promotes ‘Tribanadhari Barbarik’ Passionately

Although Sathyaraj has long been a celebrated name in South Indian cinema, his portrayal of Kattappa in Baahubali catapulted him to nationwide fame, earning him fans across the country. Known for his versatility and powerful screen presence, Sathyaraj has been keeping exceptionally busy, juggling multiple projects in various languages. Among his upcoming ventures, the big-budget film 'Tribanadhari Barbarik' stands out as one of the most eagerly awaited, thanks not only to Sathyaraj's involvement but also to the overwhelming response to the film’s promotional content—be it teasers, songs, or glimpses.

The soulful and melodic 'Anaga Anaga Kathala' has taken the internet by storm. The track has topped music charts and become a hot favourite for social media reels, striking a chord with audiences of all ages. What makes the song even more special is the tender portrayal of the bond between Sathyaraj’s character and his on-screen granddaughter, which has touched many hearts and added emotional depth to the film’s narrative.

Showing his genuine passion for the project, Sathyaraj has been actively involved in the film’s promotions. In a delightful and surprising move, he joined several young content creators on Instagram to recreate moments from 'Anaga Anaga Kathala', perfectly capturing its warmth and sentiment. At his age, Sathyaraj’s enthusiasm, professionalism, and openness to embrace new platforms is nothing short of inspirational.

Produced by Vijaypal Reddy Adidhala, presented by star director Maruthi, and directed by Mohan Srivatsa, the film is in the post-production phase. The movie is being made under the Vanara Celluloid banner. Satyam Rajesh, Vasishta N. Simha, Sanchi Rai, Udaya Bhanu, and Kranthi Kiran form the ensemble cast. The makers will announce the film’s release date soon.