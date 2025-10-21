Sharwanand gears up for an emotional ride with ‘Biker;’ first look unleashed

Charming star Sharwanand, known for his versatile roles, is all set to take audiences on a high-octane journey with his 36th film, Biker. Directed by Abhilash Kankara and produced under the prestigious UV Creations banner, the film promises a thrilling mix of adrenaline, emotion, and nostalgia.

On the festive occasion of Diwali, the makers unveiled the film’s title and first look, revealing Sharwanand in a rugged biker avatar. Dressed in a bold racing outfit and seated confidently on a sleek sports bike, he exudes intensity and determination. The fierce red title logo perfectly complements the film’s action-driven theme, setting the stage for a power-packed cinematic experience.

Set across the vibrant decades of the 1990s and 2000s, Biker explores a unique blend of racing dreams and deep-rooted family emotions, making it both a thrilling and heartfelt drama. Malvika Nair stars as the female lead, while Brahmaji and Atul Kulkarni play key roles that add depth to the narrative.

The film boasts a top-notch technical crew with J Yuvraj handling cinematography, Ghibran composing the music, and Rajeevan overseeing production design. With its shooting nearing completion, Biker promises to be an exhilarating ride through passion, legacy, and speed.