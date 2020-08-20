SP Balasubrahmanyam Not A Name, It's A Medicine: Simbu

While the entire film fraternity and fans came together to pray for the recovery of singer SP Balasubrahmanyam who's battling COVID infection, Kollywood actor Simbu released a statement conveying his prayers for the good health of the ailing singer.

Stating that it was important that SPB comes back to us soon, Simbu said SPB was not just a name he was a medicine that could convert air into music. He said that Legends must stay close to us and that they must live forever and keep singing. He also stated that he would take part in the mass prayers to wish SPB a speedy recovery.

Meanwhile, SP Balasubrahmanyam's son SP Charan released a video thanking fans and well wishers for their prayers. He also said that the family felt strengthened by the moral support they are getting and stated that they were keeping the hopes and faith alive. He also broke down during the course of the video saying he was grateful for all the prayers received for his father.

Meanwhile, the Chennai hospital in which SPB is admitted released a health bulletin saying that there was no change in the health status of the siling singer and that a battery of doctors were monitoring SPB's vital parameters.

Here's wishing SPB a speedy recovery.