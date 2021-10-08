Balakrishna to host a talk show for 'Aha?'

There is an ongoing speculation in Tollywood that veteran actor Nandamuri Balakrishna will soon host a television show for Telugu digital platform Aha. This left many in surprise but the talks are currently happening.

Balakrishna will host a celebrity talk show which will happen completely in his own style. Balakrishna's interviews and media interactions are quite unique and typical. Some of them went viral and his fans are always delighted with his interviews.

The top actor will shoot for the talk show very soon. Sensible director Krish who worked with Balakrishna in films like Gautamiputra Satakarni and NTR biopic will direct the talk show.

The team of Aha felt that Krish can handle the project well as he is well bonded with Balakrishna and knows his style, mannerisms well. Directors like Krish, Nandini Reddy, Vamshi Paidipally and Maruthi are associated with Aha for various projects.

Aha will make an official statement about Balayya's talk show very soon.

