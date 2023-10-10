DSP to embark on London concert, calls it ‘larger-than-life musical extravaganza’

Music composer Devi Sri Prasad, who won the National Film Award for Best Music recently for ‘Pushpa’, is all geared up for his upcoming two-day concert in London on January 13 and January 14, 2024.

Talking about the upcoming music festival, DSP said it will be a "larger-than-life musical extravaganza".

Detailing the London concert, the composer said: "I am thrilled to announce that my London concert in January 2024 is going to be a larger-than-life musical extravaganza, unlike anything I've ever done before.”

Devi Sri Prasad added: “It's going to be a grand experience that fans won't want to miss. Get ready for an unforgettable journey through music and emotion that will blow your mind. I am really excited to see how my fans will react."

This event has already generated massive pre-buzz and anticipation among music enthusiasts and so far, the concert is posing itself to be one promising musical enterprise.

A dynamic and creative composer, DSP is fluid and experimental in his approach to composing as he uses many elements from various genres. This includes film music, world music, pop, pop rock, rock’n roll, avant-garde, classical, hard rock, item numbers, folk and more.

Apart from his concert, on the work front, the composer is composing tracks for the highly awaited film ‘Pushpa 2: The Rule’, ‘Kanguva’. Furthermore, Rockstar DSP is also working in an yet-to-be-titled film, where he will work alongside actors Ajay Devgn and R Madhavan under the direction of Vikas Bahl.

The project which is currently in the works is slated for release on March 8, 2024.