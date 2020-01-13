Is Ram Charan Going To Play A Cameo Role In Chiranjeevi's Movie???

When both mega heroes Chiranjeevi and his son Ram Charan Tej come together on big screens it will definitely be a big surprise for all the mega fans, isn't it? Yes…

We have seen Charan shaking his leg with his dad in Chiranjeevi's 150th movie Khaidi No. 150. Even Chiranjeevi played a cameo role in Charan's 'Magadheera' movie.

But the latest buzz in movie circles is, Ram Charan is going to play an important role in Chiru's next movie directed by Koratala Shiva. According to filmy news, Charan has given 15 call sheets to Koratala Shiva and that too in the month of April.

Charan is busy with the shooting of 'RRR' directed by Rajamouli. In this movie this young hero shares the screen space with Junior NTR and is going to play the role of Alluri Seeta Ramaraju.

While Chiranjeevi is busy with Koratala Shiva directorial. Being his 152nd movie, Chiranjeevi wanted to add a few social elements to his commercial movie in which our director Shiva is a pro. Chiranjeevi reportedly liked the story very much and given an immediate nod.

Trisha Krishnan will play the role of female lead and this movie is produced by Ram Charan in collaboration with Matinee Entertainments banner. Mani Sharma will score the tunes while Thiru will handle the cinematography field.

If the rumours become true, then it will definitely be a celebration for all the movie buffs. But we all need to wait for the official confirmation.