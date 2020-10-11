Kajal says yes to entrepreneur Gautam 

This 'darling' glam doll is all set to be hitched by entrepreneur Gautam Kitchlu. Along with dropping a note on her social media pages, Kajal also unveiled the wedding date October 30.



The hush-hush wedding event is to be held in Mumbai with close family members and friends. Kajal asked her fans to bless her as she is embarking on a new journey with a life partner. She also made it clear that she will continue to entertain the audience with her movies even after her wedding.

This 'Magadheera' princess also had fun in her bachelorette party with her girl gang.

Kajal looked uber chic in the black gown and made her fans go gaga over her. She turned into a perfect bride-to-be and carried a bridal glow on her charming face. A happy Kajal looked stunning wearing the 'Bride-To-Be' tag and bunny headband.

Speaking about Gautam Kitchlu, he stole the heart of Kajal long ago. A few of their pics are already doing the rounds on the internet showcasing the close bond between the lovely couple.

Gautam is the co-founder of Fab Furnish and is also successfully running 'Discern Living', an online décor and design portal.

Along with being a busy entrepreneur, he is a sporting enthusiast and had participated in many marathons. He also shares inspirational posts on his social media pages.