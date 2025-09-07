‘Lekkala Master’ review: A slow-moving episode that fails to add up

ETV Win’s latest outing, “Lekkala Master”, from the weekly series Katha Sudha, promised a nostalgic yet heartfelt story. Unfortunately, despite a strong setup, the episode doesn’t quite meet expectations.

The episode follows SahasraDeverakonda (SumashreeMadhira), a mathematics professor abroad, who returns to her childhood school as a chief guest. Her visit triggers memories of her early struggles with math and her influential teacher, Mallikarjuna Prasad (Srinivas Avasarala). The narrative explores how this teacher believed in her when she didn’t believe in herself, shaping her journey.

A few classroom moments about the importance of education are portrayed decently, and some family-oriented sequences connect with traditional audiences. Young actress Sahasra Sri delivers an earnest performance, convincingly embodying her role with emotional depth. Srinivas Avasarala, too, is well-suited for the part of the teacher, bringing gravitas to his dialogues and interactions with the student. The vintage backdrop and set design are noteworthy, giving the episode a visually appealing touch. The biggest drawback of Lekkala Master is its sluggish pacing. At 40 minutes, the episode feels unnecessarily stretched, with several sequences dragging instead of engaging. Logical loopholes also weaken the narrative. For instance, it’s unconvincing that a seasoned teacher wouldn’t know how his students are performing academically. Moreover, Avasarala’s sudden emotional turn feels forced and unnatural, leaving viewers disconnected from the drama.

On the technical front, the production values are solid. The vintage detailing, art design, and cinematography work in favor of the episode. Even the music is decent. However, these strengths can’t fully compensate for the lackluster writing and weak execution. Overall, Lekkala Master carries a meaningful core but struggles with weak narration and sluggish storytelling. Srinivas Avasarala and child actress Sahasra Sri stand out, but beyond their performances, the episode feels like a missed opportunity. With tighter writing and sharper execution, it could have been impactful. As it stands, it’s a passable watch only if approached with very low expectations.