Niharika Konidela’s ‘Pink Elephant Pictures’ announces a film with Sangeeth Shobhan

After the massive success of Committee Kurrollu, actress-producer Niharika Konidela is set to roll out her second production venture under her banner, Pink Elephant Pictures. This upcoming film will be directed by Manasa Sharma, marking her debut as a feature film director.

Sangeeth Shobhan, who gained widespread recognition for his performances in MAD and MAD Square, will take on the lead role, making his debut as a solo hero in a theatrical feature. More details about the cast will be revealed soon.

Niharika has previously collaborated with both Manasa and Sangeeth on web projects. Manasa Sharma served as a writer for Oka Chinna Family Story (ZEE5) and directed Bench Life (Sony LIV). Meanwhile, Sangeeth played the lead in Oka Chinna Family Story. Their reunion under Pink Elephant Pictures adds to the excitement surrounding the project.

The film's story is penned by Manasa Sharma, with Mahesh Uppala co-writing the screenplay and dialogues. Manyam Ramesh serves as the Executive Producer, while Naidu Surendra Kumar and Phani Kandukuri (Beyond Media) will manage PRO duties. Ticket Factory will handle the marketing.

With a promising team and a strong creative vision, Niharika’s latest project is set to be an exciting addition to her growing repertoire as a producer.