NTR to step into ‘Kantara Universe’ after ‘War 2’?

As anticipation reaches fever pitch for NTR’s explosive Bollywood debut in War 2, another electrifying development has surfaced—NTR is reportedly set to enter the Kantara cinematic universe!

War 2, directed by Ayan Mukerji and releasing on 14 August 2025, marks NTR’s first straight Hindi film and features him locking horns with Bollywood’s Greek God, Hrithik Roshan. The film is a sequel to the blockbuster War, and expectations are sky-high among movie lovers and action cinema fans.

However, just as War 2 fuels the national buzz, fresh reports suggest that NTR could also be a part of the expanding Kantara universe, adding a new layer of excitement.

Rishab Shetty, who stunned audiences with the original Kantara, is currently immersed in the making of its highly anticipated prequel, Kantara – A Legend Chapter 1, which is set to release on 2 October 2025. The mytho-folklore-inspired thriller carved a niche of its own with rooted storytelling and fierce performances. Now, insiders hint that the third installment of the Kantara saga is already being mapped out — and NTR might play a pivotal role.

While there is no official confirmation from the makers yet, the possibility of NTR joining the Kantara Cinematic Universe has sent fans into celebration mode on social media. Hashtags are trending, fan art is surfacing, and excitement is palpable.

If the buzz turns out true, NTR’s addition could elevate the Kantara series to new national heights, combining his mass appeal with Rishab Shetty’s culturally rich storytelling. Until an official word drops, fans can only hold their breath and keep the celebration going.