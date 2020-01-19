Prabhas' film budget pruned to Rs 150 crore?

If industry sources are to be believed, the budget of reigning star Prabhas's upcoming untitled film has been pruned to Rs 150 crore, excluding the remuneration of 'Saaho' star and few other expenses.

"Being a romantic period drama, the makers wanted to complete the film within a stipulated budget Rs 150 crore without factoring in his remuneration," says a source.

Given that the film is being made by UV Creations which is a kind of home production for Prabhas, the remuneration part will be worked out later.

"There is no hurry in paying advance amounts or to decide on a specific pay for the hero. All these issues will be sorted out during the business of the movie which has already triggered lot of hype across India," the source adds.

Prabhas will be doing a period movie set in 1930's. It will be the first-of-its-kind romantic saga and Prabhas will be seen in a new avatar in the big ticket entertainer being directed by Radhakrishna(RK).

"Already, Bollywood and Hollywood technicians are working in this movie to give a visual feast for the viewers since it is being made in Hindi and Telugu languages," the source points out

Meanwhile, veteran actor Krishnam Raju, talking about Prabhas said he has surpassed all their expectations. "He is only Telugu star who is going to give stiff fight to B-town stars, we never imagined such a huge popularity," he said, while interacting with the media on Saturday.

"When I was acting, I was popular with Telugu audience and few Tamil and Kannada viewers, but Prabhas has touched new heights. He is popular with viewers in China and Japan. I am proud to be his uncle," he says, with a glint of pride.