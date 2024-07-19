Rajendra Prasad’s first look from Nithin’s‘Robinhood’ unveiled

Hero Nithin is gearing up to entertain audiences with his unique action, heist comedy film, 'Robinhood.' Directed by Venky Kudumula, the movie stars Srileela as the leading lady and features veteran actor Rajendra Prasad in a pivotal role.

On the occasion of Rajendra Prasad's birthday today, the filmmakers have unveiled his first look from 'Robinhood,' extending their birthday wishes. Prasad's character, Agent John Snow aka Janardhan Sunnipenta, is introduced in an intriguing agent getup, promising a crucial and entertaining role in the film.

The film's shooting is progressing at a fast pace, with Mythri Movie Makers producing it with high-level production and technical values on a grand budget. The producers, Naveen Yerneni and Y Ravishankar, have ensured that 'Robinhood' boasts top-notch technical talent.

The technical crew includes Sai Sriram as the DOP, GV Prakash Kumar composing the music, Praveen Pudi handling editing, and Ram Kumar as the art director. With such a skilled team, the film is set to be a visual and auditory treat.

'Robinhood' is slated for a theatrical release on December 20, just in time for Christmas, promising an exciting and entertaining holiday season for moviegoers.