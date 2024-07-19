Live
- Efforts underway to position Sri Lanka as regional hub for human capital development: Wickremesinghe
- Warsaw celebrates 71st anniversary of Old Town reconstruction
- RBI chief tells banks to step up vigil against cyber attacks, digital frauds
- Congress to launch Maha poll campaign on August 20; aims to oust Mahayuti govt
- Strong possibility of 2 Jaipur municipal bodies merging into one: Mayor
- Have multiple fail safes in place to avoid Microsoft-like outages: Experts
- Courts should encourage compounding of offences in cheque bounce cases: SC
- Centre notifies appointment of 3 permanent judges in Delhi HC
- Australians advised to be cautious of scams following major health info data breach
- Odisha celebrates 'Rasagola Divas' as Rath Yatra concludes
Just In
Rajendra Prasad’s first look from Nithin’s‘Robinhood’ unveiled
Hero Nithin is gearing up to entertain audiences with his unique action, heist comedy film, 'Robinhood.'
Hero Nithin is gearing up to entertain audiences with his unique action, heist comedy film, 'Robinhood.' Directed by Venky Kudumula, the movie stars Srileela as the leading lady and features veteran actor Rajendra Prasad in a pivotal role.
On the occasion of Rajendra Prasad's birthday today, the filmmakers have unveiled his first look from 'Robinhood,' extending their birthday wishes. Prasad's character, Agent John Snow aka Janardhan Sunnipenta, is introduced in an intriguing agent getup, promising a crucial and entertaining role in the film.
The film's shooting is progressing at a fast pace, with Mythri Movie Makers producing it with high-level production and technical values on a grand budget. The producers, Naveen Yerneni and Y Ravishankar, have ensured that 'Robinhood' boasts top-notch technical talent.
The technical crew includes Sai Sriram as the DOP, GV Prakash Kumar composing the music, Praveen Pudi handling editing, and Ram Kumar as the art director. With such a skilled team, the film is set to be a visual and auditory treat.
'Robinhood' is slated for a theatrical release on December 20, just in time for Christmas, promising an exciting and entertaining holiday season for moviegoers.