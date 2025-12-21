Paraplegic engineer becomes first wheelchair user to blast off for space

Washington: A paraplegic engineer from Germany blasted off on a dream-come-true rocket ride with five other passengers on Saturday, leaving her wheelchair behind to float in space while beholding Earth from on high.

Severely injured in a mountain bike accident seven years ago, Michaela Benthaus became the first wheelchair user to launch to space, soaring from West Texas with Jeff Bezos' company Blue Origin.

She was accompanied by a retired SpaceX executive also born in Germany, Hans Koenigsmann, who helped organize and, along with Blue Origin, sponsored her trip. Their ticket prices were not divulged. The 10-minute space-skimming flight required only minor adjustments to accommodate Benthaus, according to the company.