VFX maestro Hari Krishna steps into direction with mythological spectacle ‘Sethu’

Acclaimed producer Abhishek Nama, known for backing compelling cinematic ventures, is set to produce Sethu, an ambitious mythological epic. Adding to the excitement, renowned VFX artist Hari Krishna, celebrated for his stunning work in Pushpa and Dasara, makes his directorial debut with this grand project.

Bringing over 15 years of VFX expertise, Hari Krishna has played a pivotal role in shaping some of Indian cinema’s most visually striking films. With Sethu, he takes on the challenge of weaving a gripping tale inspired by real incidents from the Ramayana, promising a visually breathtaking and emotionally stirring experience.

Touted as an unheard fictional tale, Sethu delves into the epic battles and heroics of ancient times, portraying themes of valour, sacrifice, and duty. The film is set to feature exhilarating battle sequences, vast landscapes, and intricately designed characters, pushing the boundaries of Indian mythology on screen.

With cutting-edge visual effects and a strong narrative foundation, Sethu aims to set a new benchmark for mythological storytelling. Under the vision of Hari Krishna and the backing of Abhishek Nama, this cinematic spectacle is poised to be a landmark in Indian filmmaking. Stay tuned for an unforgettable journey through history!