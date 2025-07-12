Vijay Sethupathi, Nithya Menen’s rom-com ‘Sir Madam’ set for July 25 release

Versatile actor Vijay Sethupathi and the talented Nithya Menen are all set to charm audiences in their upcoming romantic comedy family drama Sir Madam, with the tagline "A Rugged Love Story." Directed by Pandiraj and produced by Sendhil Thyagarajan and Arjun Thyagarajan under the Sathya Jyothi Films banner, the film promises a unique take on modern relationships.

The makers recently unveiled the film’s title teaser, which begins with a traditional pre-wedding moment where the bride-to-be is being advised by her in-laws. It soon transitions into a fun-filled domestic spat between the married couple, showcasing humorous yet relatable moments. The witty banter between Vijay Sethupathi and Nithya Menen is the teaser's highlight and instantly connects with the audience.

Adding an exciting twist, the teaser opens with Vijay appearing as a humble cook but closes with him holding a gun in a rugged, mass-action avatar, sparking curiosity about the storyline.

Santosh Narayanan’s impactful background score enhances the teaser's appeal, while the chemistry between the lead pair sets the tone for a refreshing romantic entertainer. The supporting cast includes Yogi Babu, RK Suresh, Chemban Vinod Jose, Sharvanan, and Deepa in key roles.

With M. Sukumar as the cinematographer, Pradeep E. Raghav as the editor, and Veera Samar as the art director, Sir Madam is all set to hit theatres on July 25.