JEE Advanced toppers felicitated

Ongole: Prakasamdistrict Superintendent of Police AR Damodar honoured four outstanding students from Prakasam district who achieved exceptional results in the JEE Advanced examination during a special ceremony held at the District Police Office on Monday.

The SP felicitated K Shanmukha Sai Reddy (EWS 2nd rank), SV Sai Chakri (EWS 3rd rank), SK Abdurrahim (EWS 40th rank), and Saket Ram (EWS 587th rank) with shawls in recognition of their outstanding performance in securing seats at prestigious IIT institutions.

Speaking on the occasion, SP Damodar praised the students’ achievement, stating that securing seats in prestigious institutions like IIT is truly commendable. He advised that students should strive to reach the highest peaks in life through firm determination, proper planning, time management, and rigorous hard work. He urged them to set the right plans during their student years and pave the way for a golden future through higher education. He encouraged the students to bring good name not only to their parents and district but also to the state by showcasing their talent in academics.

Bhashyam School Principal Venkataramana and the parents of the honoured students were present.