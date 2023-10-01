Come Alive: Changing the Way You Experience Life

Q: Sadhguru, a while ago, I used to feel an overwhelming connection with Mother Earth, and I was highly grateful for that. Then, maybe because of lots of work and gaps in my sadhana, this intensity died down somewhere. Could you please explain what happened?

Sadhguru: No matter what comes into your life, even if it is the highest level of Grace, if you take it for granted, it will not just weaken but vanish after some time, in your experience. This is happening to people all the time, right from their birth. Look at yourself or anyone else around you – are they experiencing the bounty of what life offers all the time? How many people are experiencing all that is beautiful around them? How many of them truly enjoy the air they breathe, the water they drink, and the food they eat? They think there is some greater purpose other than life. They have a mission of their own.



Those who think they have a mission other than life take up “God’s work” and fight with the rest of the world because other things have become more important than life to them. They can do terrible things because of what they believe in or what they think is more important than life itself. Terrorist attacks are dastardly expressions of that, but in some way, every human being does it. They may not be doing it to other lives, but they are doing terrible things to their own life. They do not really experience life in any way.

For a lot of people, life is not just burdensome – it can be miserable or torturous. This is not because someone is physically torturing them but because they think they have something else to do besides living. I am not talking about being alive just in a medical sense but being truly alive and in tune with everything. Being alive to everything in existence is your only business. If you stay alive to everything, you will know the bounty of the planet, you will see the beauty of the sky, you will know what is beyond – everything will be within your perception.

Death will come if you think you have something more important to do than being alive. You may not be dead in a medical sense, but dead to everything around you. If you have moved from life to death, it is time to get back to life. Death will come anyway – don’t hurry it up.