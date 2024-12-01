IDCA concludes successful U-19 T20 Cricket Championship for deaf

The Indian Deaf Cricket Association (IDCA) successfully concluded the second edition of its U-19 T20 National Cricket Championship for Deaf in Anantapur, Andhra Pradesh, held from November 25 to 28, 2024. The tournament showcased exceptional talent and sportsmanship, featuring eight teams from across India vying for the prestigious championship title.

The championship aimed to spotlight the abilities of hearing-impaired cricketers and provide them a platform to excel. The event was organized with the support of partners such as Can Fin Homes Limited, Serum Institute of India, Cyrus Poonawalla Group, KFC India, Hero MotoCorp, and RB Foundation, all committed to empowering players with disabilities.

Sumit Jain, President of IDCA, expressed gratitude to the sponsors and lauded the players for their determination and skill. “This championship signifies our commitment to nurturing young talent and promoting inclusivity in sports. These players represent the bright future of deaf cricket and are an inspiration to all,” he said.

The tournament’s finale, held amidst enthusiastic crowds, saw intense competition and exemplary cricketing performances. Team [Winner’s Name] emerged victorious, lifting the championship trophy, while [Runner-Up’s Name] claimed the runner-up position. Individual awards for outstanding performances were also presented, celebrating the achievements of young cricketers who defied limitations to shine on the field.

Suresh S. Lyer, Managing Director and CEO of Can Fin Homes Limited, emphasized the importance of the event, saying, “Our collaboration with IDCA underscores our belief in bridging gaps and creating opportunities for persons with disabilities. We are proud to support initiatives that maximize potential and drive the growth of deaf cricket at both national and international levels.”

The opening ceremony of the tournament saw distinguished guests such as Sai Krishna, Director of Sports at the Rural Development Trust, and Devaraj V, Manager of Can Fin Homes Limited, encouraging participants. Their presence, along with other notable guests, highlighted the event’s significance in promoting inclusivity and youth development.

The championship not only celebrated cricket but also raised awareness about the potential of hearing-impaired athletes. It reinforced IDCA’s commitment to creating a supportive ecosystem where talent can flourish irrespective of challenges.

The U-19 T20 National Cricket Championship for Deaf concluded as a memorable event, leaving a lasting impact on players, spectators, and stakeholders, and reaffirming cricket as a unifying force for change.