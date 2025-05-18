The object of reflection

It is the first sheep that always leads the flock of sheep. When a flock of sheep blocks the road and doesn’t allow movement of vehicles, the shepherd would go running to the first row of the flock and direct the movement of the first sheep, so that the rest of the flock would simply follow the same trail. This is exactly what we call as the ‘flock behaviour.’

In today’s world, the same behaviour is seen among humans where the pursuit of the majority is followed by the minority, blindly without a bother. The blind are leading the blind, all walking a path, they know not where it is leading.

But there is one royal path in life’s course that allows for asking questions and seeking answers, walking with knowledge, and reaching the goal without fail. This path is that of the ‘higher knowledge’ or ‘parā vidya.’

This vidya is the most redeeming one because it shows us our true reflection from the object or essence that we are. The reflection it will reveal is not some psychological and psychiatrical diagnosis which shows us the deep layers of our mind and memories; but it shows us a presence that is supremely subtle – even subtler than the mind and intellect, and so elusive that no experience can define it.

In that reflection, all you will do is to simply love yourself, and love others too, because you will see your reflection in all.

Have you ever noticed the joy in reflection? In large hotels with many floors, there are mirrors placed on the walls of the lift. This has been deliberately done so that people can keep looking at themselves in the mirrors, without realising the time taken to go up and down. This shows that we have a natural tendency to admire our own reflection because we love ourselves the best. Similarly, if we could see our own reflection in all, we would love everyone. This is what the jñāni does. This is exactly what you would also do when you see your true reflection.

The sun shines in a gutter as brightly as it shines in the water currents of the Ganges River. Its reflection on a pure stream of water or on a dirty drain does not affect the luminous sun. The garbage or the ganga does not impact the radiance of the sun. Similarly, ‘you are the Sun’ which is self-luminous and ever present, and when you see yourself reflecting everywhere, all you can be is ‘bliss’ and ‘love.’

Arise, Awake, and Await the next reading to traverse the path to find your object and to revel in its reflection.

(The writer is a founder of Sri Madhusudan Sai Global Humanitarian Mission)