Tuning in to absolute harmony

When we say “yoga,” probably for most people it means some impossible physical postures. That is not what we are referring to as yoga.

Yoga means to be in perfect tune. When you are in yoga, your body, mind, spirit and the existence are in absolute harmony. When you fine-tune yourself to such a point where everything functions so beautifully within you, the best of your abilities will naturally flow out of you. When you are happy, your energies always function better. Have you noticed, you have endless energy when you are happy? Even if you don’t eat or sleep you can go on and on. Just a little happiness liberates you from your normal limitations of energy and capability.

Yoga and meditation are that dimension of science which handles your interiority, where the focus is in on creating the right kind of interior so that you can live a joyous and peaceful life. It is the science of activating your inner energies in such a way that your body, mind and emotions function at their highest peak. When your body and mind function in a completely different state of relaxation and a certain level of blissfulness, you will be released from so many things that most people suffer from.

There are also other dimensions to yoga. Right now, you consider yourself to be a person and are identified with many things, but what you call as “myself” is actually just a certain amount of energy. Modern science says that the whole existence is just energy manifesting itself in different ways. If this is so, then you are also just a little bit of energy functioning in a particular way. As far as science is concerned, this same energy which you call as “myself” can be here as a rock, lie there as mud, stand up as a tree, bark as a dog, or sit here as you. Everything is the same energy, but functioning at different levels of capability.

Similarly among human beings, though we are all made of the same energy, we still don’t function at the same level of capability. What you call capability or talent, what you call your ability to do things in the world, your creativity, is just a certain way your energy functions. If you gain a little bit of mastery over your own energies, you will simply and naturally do things that you never imagined possible. This is the experience of any number of people who have started doing these yogic practices. It is the inner technology of creating situations the way you want them. Every human being must explore and know this. Otherwise, life becomes very limited and accidental; you get to do only what you are exposed to. Once you start activating your inner energies, your capabilities happen in a different sphere altogether. Yoga is a tool to find ultimate expression to life.

